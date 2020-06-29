Katrina Kaif shares a 'Sunday self-care' picture, looks breathtaking!

Katrina Kaif has been slaying on Instagram off late. Ever since the lockdown has begun, she has been sharing some candid pictures and videos on her account that give us an insight into how her day unfolds when she's at home. She uploaded a video where she could be seen playing cricket with a broom stick that left he fans amused.

Taking to her Instagram account, she has now shared a picture where she may bewitch them with her breathtaking looks. She described the picture as 'Sunday self-care,' have a look right here:

Coming back to putting a smile on her fans' faces, she shared another picture recently where she could be seen playing the game of Sequence and her caption was worth reading. Have a look in case you missed it:

Kaif completes 15 years in the Hindi film industry this week. Her first Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varna's Sarkar, and in the same month, she had Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Sohail Khan. She became one of the most bankable stars in the business after the consecutive successes of films like Namaste London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajay Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

She now has some very ambitious films lined-up for release. The first one will be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. This will be followed by the Superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Talking about this film, Zafar said, "Personally, I feel it's high time we made a larger-than-life action film with women in this country. This story has stayed with me for a long time."

He also stated, "After watching Tiger Zinda Hai, several people told me that her fight sequence was the best part of the film. They suggested that I explore a full-blown action project with her. That's when I started writing for Katrina. She has the body type to pull this off."

Zafar and Kaif have earlier collaborated on films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

