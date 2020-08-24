Katrina Kaif shares a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma, says 'felt happy seeing this pic'

It's the time to hurl yourselves into the realms of memories and that's exactly what almost all the Bollywood celebrities are doing. So many of them have shared their throwback pictures and videos on social media to entertain their fans and also enjoy the emotion of nostalgia. And the latest one to do that is Katrina Kaif.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma. It's a candid moment where both the ladies can be seen enjoying a funny moment and their laughter could win the internet. Have a look at the picture and Kaif's caption right here:

View this post on Instagram Just felt happy seeing this pic ð· ð§¡@anushkasharma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onAug 24, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

Seeing the picture, Sharma wrote back- "It's because we were fully present and happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina." (sic) The two actresses have collaborated on films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018). Coming to Kaif, she's gearing up for a lot of exciting films in the near future.

The first one is Phone Bhoot that stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The next one is the third film of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan, and the last one is the Superhero franchise with Ali Abbas Zafar. Talking about Anushka Sharma, she was seen in four films in 2018- Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero. She has been on a break since then from acting.

She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul this year, though.

