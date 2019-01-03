Katrina Kaif starts her New Year with a list of do's and don'ts while having a dip

bollywood

Katrina Kaif celebrated her New Year with her girl gang and the actress giving out some significant information gathered from her experience is hilarious

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are still struggling with the hangover! Be it a party or a vacation one, it's too difficult not to envy actors who have posted some amazing pictures of the New Year. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero is too on a vacation with her girls.

Katrina Kaif has posted a pretty picture of her dipping into a chilling waters. The actress has also captioned it in a witty way: "Happy first new year day. location - the English Channel water temp-0 degrees Lessons for the new year - best to swim in sea in the summer months. 2 - listen to ur elders ( esp about swimming in the sea only in summer months ). 3 - never envy others , everyone has their own struggles , we are all in this together . 4 - try to keep your mind where your body is , not ahead of it or behind it. [sic]"

Katrina Kaif celebrated her New Year in the coolest way possible!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has opted out of the much-hyped dance film, which was touted to be India's biggest 4D dance film. Helmed by Remo D'souza, the movie had Varun Dhawan as the male lead. Confirming this news, Katrina Kaif's official spokesperson released a statement.

The statement read: "Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for."

