Katrina Kaif to donate to PM CARES Fund, Maharashtra CM relief fund

Actor Katrina Kaif on Monday announced that she will be making her contributions to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to make an announcement in this regard.

"I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra," she wrote in the post.

"Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world," her post further read.

Earlier on Monday, famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra also announced that he will also be supporting the government and will donate to both the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra (CMRF).

"I am not only committed towards the safety & well being of my work family but all others in need, "read a post by the designer.

Other Bollywood celebrities that have pledged to donate generously and help the government in the battle against COVID-19 are Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and more.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever