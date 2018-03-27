Katrina Kaif to endorse biscuit maker newly launched chocolate product

Katrina Kaif roped in as brand ambassador of biscuit maker's newly launched chocolate product



Katrina Kaif

Biscuit maker PriyaGold today said it has roped in Bollywood star Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador of its newly launched chocolate product, SuperStar. Katrina is seen in the 25-second TV commercial promoting the brand. "Katrina is the perfect choice to advocate our unique chocolate product SuperStar, since her own superstar status projects the perfect combination of vivacity and spirit represented by our brand," PriyaGold Group Chairman and MD BP Agarwal said. The new product will be available in 20 gram pack priced at Rs 5.

