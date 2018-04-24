Katrina Kaif to endorse leading jewellery brand

Katrina Kaif has joined other Kalyan brand ambassadors including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, politician Jaya Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Prabhu, Shivaraj Kumar and Manju Warrier



Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will endorse jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers. "Katrina personifies brand Kalyan's attributes of style and elegance. She epitomises the quintessential woman of today - confident, progressive and with the courage of her convictions. Katrina has set her own path with sheer hard work, akin to Kalyan's own growth trajectory," Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Marketing and Operations of Kalyan Jewellers, said in a statement.

The actress will endorse the brand's collections and will also be part of its customer engagement programmes across the showrooms in India and West Asia. In India, she will predominantly feature in the company's communication campaigns, especially in the northern and western markets.

Katrina has joined other Kalyan brand ambassadors including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, politician Jaya Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Prabhu, Shivaraj Kumar and Manju Warrier. Kalyanaraman thanked Sonam for "augmenting the product propositions of brand Kalyan over the past two years and helping to strengthen its status as one of India's most trusted jewellery brand".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever