Katrina Kaif turns the cover girl for 'Elle' India May issue

bollywood

The flick is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan is set to release on Eid, June 5

Oozing summer vibes Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif looked cool and refreshing on the cover of Elle India's May issue.

Sharing the cover on their official Instagram account, Elle India wrote, "Our May cover star, Katrina Kaif has remained a steadfast professional and a poker-faced public figure in the face of harsh criticism about her work and chatter about her personal life."

Enveloped in confidence, Katrina can be seen donning a silk pant suit by Armaani. The diva paired her formals with a bralette by Marni.

The actor recently made headlines as she joined Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar directorial 'Sooryavanshi' where she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

The flick is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Meanwhile, Katrina's 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan is set to release on Eid, June 5.

Also Read: Bharat's next song, Aithey Aa, will have Katrina Kaif teasing Salman Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates