Katrina Kaif wishes '365 days of happiness to everyone'

Actress Katrina Kaif shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.

"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans responded wishing her a happy new year and showering their love on Katrina, with comments like "beautiful", "charming" and "awesome".

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever