Katrina Kaif wishes her Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty on his birthday amid rumours of rift

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is the new talk among movie enthusiasts. The makers might have postponed the release date of the film due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the buzz surrounding the film and the star cast refuses to die down.

Recently, there was a controversy between Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty. This happened when Rohit Shetty allegedly said that nobody will notice Katrina Kaif when there are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame.

Shetty's comments did not go down very well with Katrina's fans who openly expressed their fury and frustration on his statement, but Katrina cleared the air by putting up a statement on her social media handle.

Now, the actress appears to have put rumours of her rift with Shetty to rest. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a warm birthday wish for Rohit Shetty. She shared a picture of the Sooryavanshi filmmaker walking next to a helicopter. "@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday ever. Wishing you the best year and reaching even greater heights...all the love to you," she wrote.

On Friday, the makers announced that they have postponed the release of the upcoming cop drama due to the coronavirus outbreak. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to confirm the news and said that they have decided to postpone the release of the film, keeping in mind the health and safety of the audience since 'safety comes first'.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie cast also includes Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others playing significant roles.

