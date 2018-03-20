Katrina Kaif: Women need to help each other

When asked about the prevalent perception that actors, especially female stars, don't have an opinion on important issues, Katrina Kaif said no one should feel obligated to make a comment



Katrina Kaif feels it's important for people to empower the women around them — an act, she says, she also partakes in actively. "We need to think about what we are doing for the women around us," she said at an event organised by the NGO, Educate Girls.

"Recently, I've become more aware of this. Do we support our contemporaries? I try to support women who are around me as much as I can. Sometimes, a competitive mindset can stop you from doing that," she said, urging others to do the same in their careers too. "[I ask myself], am I lifting the women around me? Am I doing what I can to support and encourage them? Rather than wonder what they can do for me, I now do whatever I can to encourage them to get better in their profession."

When asked about the prevalent perception that actors, especially female stars, don't have an opinion on important issues, Kaif said no one should feel obligated to make a comment.

"A lot of actors don't wish to talk about politics, or matters regarding governance, because they are not in the field. There's a difference between having an opinion at home, and speaking about it on a public platform. It doesn't mean that I don't have an opinion. Maybe it is not the right time to talk about it.

