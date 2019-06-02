Katrina Kaif would love to play this Alia Bhatt role on-screen

bollywood

After watching Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Katrina Kaif sang praises for Alia Bhatt on social media. Can you imagine Kaif playing Ranveer Singh's girlfriend in the film?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif loves Alia Bhatt's role in Gully Boy. She feels there was a lot of fun element in it. If Kat had to choose one role of buddy Bhatt's films it would be Gully Boy. After watching Zoya Akhtar's film, Kaif sang praises for Bhatt on social media. Can you imagine Kaif playing Ranveer Singh's girlfriend in the film? She would look rather glam in the setup, no?

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Katrina Kaif opened up about growing up without a father. She also spoke about being raised by a single parent. Katrina Kaif was raised by her mother along with six sisters and one brother.

Speaking about the void of not having a father or a male figure at home, Katrina Kaif said, "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."

See photos: Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a blast on Super Dancer Chapter 3

The Bharat actress also spoke about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. She told the entertainment portal, "We're all responsible for how we behave. But I allowed myself to not maintain a balance in all areas of my life. That obviously doesn't result in something healthy. Having said that, there's no assurance that had I maintained a balance, the outcome would have been different."

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Prior to this, she was seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and is gearing up for the release of Bharat with Salman Khan, which is an Eid release - June 5, 2019.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates