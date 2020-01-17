Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Ali Abbas Zafar proves she's a true friend

Sharing a cute post with director and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday extended birthday wishes to the Bharat director.

She shared a picture of her with Zafar on Instagram where she was seen playfully holding the neck of the 38-year-old director.

"Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ....... May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights .... I'm always here by your side( mostly without my hand around ur neck)," she captioned the picture.

Take a look:

The Sultan Director turned 38 on Friday and threw a party in Mumbai where Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, and Vicky Kaushal were also present.

