Search

Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Ali Abbas Zafar proves she's a true friend

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 21:48 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Katrina Kaif took to her Twitter account to wish her friend Ali Abbas Zafar a Happy Birthday and it proves how solid their friendship is!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Katrina Kaif
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Katrina Kaif

Sharing a cute post with director and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday extended birthday wishes to the Bharat director.

She shared a picture of her with Zafar on Instagram where she was seen playfully holding the neck of the 38-year-old director.

"Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ....... May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights .... I'm always here by your side( mostly without my hand around ur neck)," she captioned the picture.

Take a look:

The Sultan Director turned 38 on Friday and threw a party in Mumbai where Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, and Vicky Kaushal were also present.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK