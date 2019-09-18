Katrina Kaif's dressing up like Priyanka Chopra takes over the internet

On Monday night, Katrina Kaif stepped out for an awards gala looking as if she had taken a leaf out of Priyanka Chopra's style file. Though she made heads turn on the red carpet, there were whispers that Kat reminded them of PeeCee. The plunging neckline showing ample cleavage is not something that is associated with Kat's sartorial style.

Known to be modest, Kat sprang a shocker. The side-parted straight hair look is Kat's trademark style ever since she has been around in Bollywood. Chalo, if not the hairstyle, Kat is at least making a statement with her outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 16, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

On the film front, post the success of Bharat, Katrina is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film was set to lock horns with Salman Khan starrer Inshallah during Eid, but later to avoid any clash, the makers of the action-thriller changed the release date to March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood so far, Katrina feels said in an interview with IANS: "I have miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film. My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering different characters."

Katrina Kaif has stunned as an artist in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Zero.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: Need nerves of steel to be in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates