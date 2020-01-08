Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post proves she has the fittest body in Bollywood currently!

When we talk about fab bodies in Bollywood, we talk about Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, and now thanks to the advent of social media, even Sophie Choudry, who has given fitness goals one too many times. However, we also have another actress who can give a lot of the actresses a run for their money and that's none other than Katrina Kaif.

Don't believe us? Well, anyone who has been religiously following her Instagram account would know she's truly a perfectionist when it comes to health and fitness and has a body to die for. Don't be surprised if you come to know B'Town beauties envy her body. And here's her latest post that can make you drool over her body instantly.

Take a look right here:

Coming to her professional front, Kaif has starred in some of the biggest films over the last few years, be it Bharat, Zero, Tiger Zinda Hai or Thugs Of Hindostan. This year, she'll star with Akshay Kumar for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where she essays the role of a doctor. The film is all set to release on March 27.

Not only that, but she has also signed a horror comedy with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter titled Phone Booth and is also likely to team up with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai for a two-heroine film. And if all goes well, she may return as Zoya with Tiger aka Salman Khan in the third film of the Tiger franchise.

