Katy Perry and Taylor Swift end feud

Taylor Swift shared an Instagram Stories clip of a good luck card she received from Katy Perry on the opening night of her Reputation stadium tour

After a nearly five-year feud, singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are ready to put their differences aside. On Tuesday, Swift, 28, shared an Instagram Stories clip of a good luck card she received from Perry, 33, on the opening night of her Reputation stadium tour. Enclosed along with the note was an actual olive branch, officially ending the pop duo's long-simmering rift.

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018

"Hey old friend," the note appears to read. "I've been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air." The words "deeply sorry" are visible as well. "Thank you Katy," Swift captioned the video, adding a double-heart emoji.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were once friends, and exchanged happy tweets. However, their feud goes back to 2014, when Swift told Rolling Stone magazine that her new song Bad Blood was inspired by a female artiste who had stabbed her in the back. Perry had hit back with a track titled Swish Swish, and also addressed her issues with Swift during a 2017 Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever