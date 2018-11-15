Katy Perry Announces New Song, Cozy Little Christmas

television

On Cozy Little Christmas, Katy Perry sings about her favorite time of year, reflecting on her holiday season spent with family in Copenhagen

Katy Perry

Beginning today, Amazon Prime Music listeners around the world can hear Katy Perry's track only on Amazon Prime Music simply by asking "Alexa, play Katy Perry's new holiday song" on the Amazon Prime Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.

On "Cozy Little Christmas," Katy sings about her favorite time of year, reflecting on her holiday season spent with family in Copenhagen. The track, produced by Greg Wells and written by Wells, Katy Perry and Ferras Alqaisi, is now available to stream on the playlist, "Fresh International,"– one of the many playlists and stations hand-curated by Amazon Prime Music experts.

"Cozy Little Christmas," and hundreds of thousands of other festive tracks, are now available to stream only on Amazon Prime Music in more than 40 countries worldwide.

