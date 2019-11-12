Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for her first ever concert in the city!

Finally, the day has arrived where Katy Perry will perform for her Indian fans in Mumbai. The singing sensation landed in the city on November 12 early morning, and ever since then, people can't keep calm to catch a glimpse of the Firework singer. Sharing her excitement, Katy said in a media interaction, "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival."

Katy Perry snapped at the Mumbai airport/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Katy Perry, before her concert begins, will have a press conference on November 12, 2019. For the unversed, Katy has performed on multiple songs at her concerts so far. Dark Horse, Pendulum, Chained to the Rhythm, Witness, being some of them!

To accompany Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching will also be seen performing on November 16. Speaking about Dua Lipa, the latest star on the block, British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm. At the age of 22, this performer has won three Brit Awards and two Grammys, topping the charts in 2018 with her number one single, New Rules.

Perry and Dua Lipa will, of course, be the main draw. Perry, who made her debut in 2008, has an enviable record of racking up a cumulative 35 billion streams besides a global sales figure of 45 million-plus (adjusted) albums and 135 million tracks.

For Dua Lipa, the transition from modelling to music proved a win-win deal. Hits such as New rules, One kiss, and Scared to be lonely made her a global sensation in just around four years since she released her first single, New love in 2015.

