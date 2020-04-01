Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'
Actress Mia Moretti and film producer Aleen Keshishian called her "beautiful." While, fellow singer Jessie J wrote: "Gorge," before adding love, fire and smiley-face emojis.
Singer Katy Perry is embracing all of herself, even her blackheads. On Sunday, the "Roar" songstress uploaded two photographs as she offered a comparison of herself in self-quarantine and herself before coronavirus pandemic forces people around the world to stay at home as spread prevention, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In the first image, Perry looked all glammed up wearing a floral white-and-red dress along with a pair of flower heels. She accessorised simply with earrings, coloured her lips bright red, and let her platinum blonde loose in shaggy short-medium style. The second picture, saw Perry in a bathrobe while lying on a bed as she enjoyed self-isolation moment. Baring her face as she flashed a smile to the camera, she took the photograph without wearing any make-up, and let her hair pushed messily to the side.
"Pre-quarantine - mid-quarantine. Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,"she captioned the image. In the comment section she added: "blackheads and all baby." Many have since flooded Perry's post with praises. Her make-up artist Michael Anthony commented: "Aren't you glad you chose that neutral mani a few weeks ago." Actress Mia Morettiand film producer Aleen Keshishian called her "beautiful." While, fellow singer Jessie J wrote: "Gorge," before adding love, fire and smiley-face emojis.
