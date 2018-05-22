Katy Perry: I am not single

Though she did not specifically reveal her boyfriend's name, she and Bloom have been spotted on numerous occasions of late



Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry, who is reportedly dating Orlando Bloom again, admitted that she is not single during the finale of American Idol. During Tuesday's finale of American Idol, the singer, 33, revealed she is no longer on the market when she hilariously professed her love to special guest, Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

"Can I be in the running?" Perry jokingly asked as she got down on her knees and gave Kufrin a kiss on her hand.

"Yes, I'll give you all my roses," the reality star responded as Perry remarked, "I'm not single but I still like you."

Though she did not specifically reveal her boyfriend's name, she and Bloom have been spotted on numerous occasions of late, reports people.com.

Just last month, the Roar singer and Bloom, 41, travelled to Rome together, where they met Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Also in April, the father of one let the world know about the strength of his feelings for Perry.

