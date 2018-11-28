Katy Perry mourns the death of a friend who helped launch her career

hollywood

Perry and Cob-Baehler have known each other for over a decade. At the start of her career in 2004, Perry had landed with Sony's Columbia Records

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry is mourning the loss of a close friend who died last week after suffering from cancer for long.

The singer, 34, posted the heartfelt tribute to Angelica "Geli" Cob-Baehler on Instagram Tuesday and explained how bigtime music executive, 47, played an incredibly important role in her career, reports people.com.

"Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and most real friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place," Perry began.

"She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin' Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials.

"I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humour, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family," she added.

However, after things fell through with them, she ended up signing with Capitol Records thanks to helping of Cob-Baehler who "stole her files" and "brought them to life" at the label, Perry explained.

Cob-Baehler played a massive role in the production of Perry's 2008 album "One of the Boys," which featured her breakthrough hit "I Kissed a Girl," according to Variety. She also helped with the development of Perry's next album "Teenage Dream."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever