Katy Perry posts text for Orlando Bloom on Instagram

Perry did not mean to share with the public. Instead of quickly deleting her comment, she cheekily added, "Oops I meant to send that to you privately (sic)."



Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Katy Perry accidentally shared a private racy message for alleged beau Orlando Bloom on Instagram. The singer left a comment on the actor's post of a video promoting his play Killer Joe. "I need a season pass for that a**," she jokingly wrote.

Perry did not mean to share with the public. Instead of quickly deleting her comment, she cheekily added, "Oops I meant to send that to you privately (sic)." She is apparently trying to keep the spark alive since they rekindled their romance earlier this year. After being spotted vacationing together in the Maldives in January and sightseeing in Prague in March, Perry publicly confirmed on American Idol that she is "not single".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever