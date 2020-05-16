Katy Perry responds to collab rumours with Taylor Swift

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry is responding to rumours about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. According to E!News, the fans of both superstar singers have been speculating about a possible duet for weeks, thinking that both Perry and Swift had been dropping hints about the collaboration on social media. However, it sounds like that's not the case, despite some fan theories that Swift can be heard in the background of Perry's new song, 'Daisies.'

The 35-year-old singer Perry addressed speculation about Swift's appearance on the song, during a new interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, released on Friday (local time). Perry said of the rumour, "No, it's not correct. But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open."When asked if Swift could possible appear on Perry's upcoming album, the 'Roar' singer replied, "No! Not as yet."

Perry continued, "I mean, the fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs. And we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created." But, as Perry noted with a laugh, "Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers." However, Perry and Swift did work together when they joined forces for Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.

The collab officially put their feud to rest, after years of rumoured tension. In her new interview, Perry, who is currently expecting her first child with beau Orlando Bloom, also talked about being neighbours with Adele. Though she hasn't seen her recently, Perry recalled one time when Adele showed up to her front door while Perry was still in bed.

