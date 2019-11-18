Katy Perry skips the security at the airport, sparks debate on social media

Katy Perry left Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday. The Chained to the rhythm singer headed to Sahar airport immediately after her concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. In a viral video, the security personnel is seen asking the American crooner for the passport and ticket as she enters Sahar airport. But she ignores him. He is then seen chasing her, but Perry just walks past. The video has left Indian fans furious. They wonder if any Indian stars could get away with such behaviour at an American airport.

When Perry greeted the Hindi film actors at the bash that was thrown for her by filmmaker Karan Johar, the social media users assumed the pop star to be humble and grounded. But what happened at the airport, as stated above, was quite shocking.

Have a look at the video if you haven't seen already:

One user asked- Why do Indians go down begging Maam, Maam when in the West they always refer anyone by the first name? British are gone but slavery is left behind. Utterly disgusting display of culture.

Another user commented- This utter disregard for Airport security check should be brought to the notice of administrators. And one said- They should respect our law. Very shameful act.

What is your take on this incident? Whose side are you on?

A Perry good encounter

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who was part of Perry's concert says as music is a universal language, such platforms are important. "I admire the way Katy Perry performs on stage and to share it with her was amazing. It's good to see people from across the globe sharing the same stage." Singer Dhvani Bhanushali. who was also part of the opening act, had a starstruck moment after meeting Perry. "Before I could say anything, she told me that my outfit was amazing, She thought I was pretty. We were both dressed in neon colours. I also complimented her and told her that she was awesome." Bhanushali adds, "Meeting her was the highlight of the evening, but performing at the concert was the cherry on the cake. I am grateful for the opportunity. I am still pinching myself as it has been a surreal week so far."

Perry's visit to India has truly been one of the biggest events of the year so far. There was expected excitement and fans and Bollywood stars were waiting with bated breaths to meet and even witness her performance live. It seems she's likely to come on the Indian soil again, given the love and adulation she has received from the people.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates