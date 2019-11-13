Katy Perry promises to take in the sights and try local food in Mumbai

After a wait of over an hour, it was showtime as Katy Perry walked in, ready to set the ball rolling at the press conference to announce her headlining performance at the OnePlus Music Festival scheduled for November 16. When told that she looked stunning in her peach polka-print dress matched with pom-pom heels, she joked, "There is a trick I use. Just tie a really high ponytail; it makes you look like you've had 10 hours of sleep when you have actually had three hours." And just like that, the pop queen dialled up the charm, ready to woo Mumbai on her maiden visit to the city.

On the itinerary is a party with the Bollywood gang, shopping, and trying out local cuisine, as she is "not a girl to sit in a hotel room". Exploring Indian music figures on her list, too — after all, the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker has a long-standing romance with the country. "[I don't know about Indian music] as much as I would like to, but I definitely want to immerse myself in all things local while I'm here," promised Perry, adding that soaking in new cultures helps her evolve as an artiste. "I'm constantly inspired by my travels, and art. If you keep yourself open, you never stop growing."

For an artiste who has dominated the world of music over the past decade, one often wonders what makes her tick. "It's always about staying true to myself and telling an authentic story. I don't want to rest on the laurels of what has succeeded in the past, but I hope my songwriting resonates with the listener's life experiences. Additionally, I like to collaborate with new people every time and push the envelope, musically and sonically."

How does she remain grounded when everyone wants a piece of her — be it the 86 million followers devouring her every picture or the media scrutinising her every move? "Self-care is vital. It starts with setting boundaries in real life as well as on social media. I see my life as a balance between work and family. Once you've made a living, you must not forget to do the 'living' part."

