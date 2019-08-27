Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Charna Gupta ditches the 1 crore question

television

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 had a contestant, Charna Gupta who was at the 1 crore question and had no life-lines left. She chose to take home Rs 50 lakh

Amitabh Bachchan with Charna Gupta on the sets of KBC. Picture Courtesy: PR Image

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11's contestant, Charna Gupta is the first person to reach the Rs 1 crore question. The female contestant had used all her four life-lines and was left with no help to answer the 1 crore-question. This was the second-last question of the question-answer session. Charna Gupta is a labour inspector from Madhya Pradesh.

Gupta quit the show on the second last question and decided to take home Rs. 50 lakh that she won in the show. The question asked by the host - Amitabh Bachchan - was: "In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongbi was fought near which present-day Indian state capital?"

The audience and everyone wanted to know the right answer to this question and as a tradition, Amitabh Bachchan asked Charna Gupta, if she had to select a probable answer, what would it be. She answered, Imphal - the capital of Manipur, which was the right answer. As decided, she received a cheque of Rs 50 lakh by Big B, who lauded her by saying, "Well played."

A small video clip released by Sony Entertainment Television shows the mega host pulling the contestant's leg sitting on the hot seat.

Take a look at the video:

Amitabh Bachchan definitely knows how to have some fun with our hot seat contestants. Keep watching #KBC11 for more such fun filled moments! @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/dHDuVwRW8K — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 27, 2019

This is Amitabh Bachchan's tenth season with Kaun Banega Crorepati as one of the seasons was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. At the press conference of KBC 11, speaking about being associated with this quiz show, Sr. Bachchan said that the contestants' inspiring stories keep him motivated to continue with this show. He also stated how he remembers some of his contestants, and how their stories remain with him for a really long time.

The eleventh season will have a new addition to the flip question lifeline. There would be eleven subjects displayed on the computer screens, and the contestant would have to choose a subject of his choice. The flipped question displayed on the screen will be of their choice, and the host of the show calls this to be the novelty of this season and also terms it as "contestant friendly."

