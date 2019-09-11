Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: The show finds its first crorepati in Sanoj Raj

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens with its concept. The eleventh edition has also won hearts and the season has already found its first crorepati. Sanoj Raj, who hails from Bihar, has won Rs 1 crore on the show, and he is yet to answer the 7 crore question.

The official Twitter handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo of Sanoj Raj's background and of him sitting on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. In the promo, Sr. Bachchan shouts in excitement, "1 crore". It also shows the background of Sanoj. The promo was shared with the caption: "Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan [sic]"

Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/eVEuX7esNb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 10, 2019

Will Sanoj succeed in answering the Rs 7 crore question or will he take home the Rs 1 crore cheque? The quiz unfolds on Thursday and Friday at 9 pm on Sony channel.

On the other hand, another 19-year-old contestant Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show. The question asked was about the Sirr-e-Akbar. "Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the 'Sirr-e-Akbar'?"

The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh, and Ahmad al-Sirhindi. Karan Johar knew the answer. He took to his Twitter account to announce his excitement. "I knew the 1 crore answer! 'Dara Shikoh and so would you have Ranveer. Takht," he wrote.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Dara Shikoh in Karan's upcoming film Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

The eleventh season has a new addition to the flip question lifeline. There would be eleven subjects displayed on the computer screens, and the contestant would have to choose a subject of his choice. The flipped question displayed on the screen will be of their choice, and the host of the show calls this to be the novelty of this season and also terms it as "contestant friendly."

Speaking of Karan Johar's next project, he announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films exclusively for its viewers. Karan Johar, who first collaborated with Netflix on the 2018 anthology film Lust Stories, is also directing Ghost Stories and producing Guilty for Netflix.

