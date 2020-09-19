Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan wears face shield while shooting; shares picture
A new Instagram picture Amitabh Bachchan has posted from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has the veteran actor wearing a face shield.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus. A new Instagram picture Big B has posted from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Has the veteran actor wearing a face shield.
"Be safe .. and be in protection," he captioned the image.
View this post on Instagram
The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2. Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets. Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host's chair.
"T 3652 - 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins," he had posted on Monday night.
T 3652 - 20 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² ; à¥§à¥¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤Â à¤ªà¤°à¥Âà¤µ ; KBC : à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¡à¤¼à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ , à¤Âà¤°à¤®à¥Âà¤ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe