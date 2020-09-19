Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan wears face shield while shooting; shares picture

Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus. A new Instagram picture Big B has posted from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Has the veteran actor wearing a face shield.

"Be safe .. and be in protection," he captioned the image.

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2. Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets. Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host's chair.

"T 3652 - 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins," he had posted on Monday night.

