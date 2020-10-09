Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Riteish Deshmukh remembers his father, talks about organ donation

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season and fans cannot keep calm. And on the upcoming episode of the iconic game show, the founder of Mohan Foundation, Dr. Sunil Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh will grace the hot seat. The Sony Channel shared a glimpse of what to expect from the show on its latest Instagram post.

In one of the moments, Bachchan asks Deshmukh about his late father and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilas Rao Deshmukh, and also the vitality of organ donation. The actor gets a little emotional and says, "A lot of times I feel it's about destiny. Doctors say liver transplant is an option but we need a donor for the same."

He adds, "There's a list and your number depends on how critical you are. It's perplexing that you have to be more critical to go higher in the list. That is really sad, I feel India has such a huge population that after we go away, if people can be helped, then we'll have more livers and more kidneys to offer than the recipients. If someone has come for an organ, there should be enough organs and they should not need more."

Kaun Banega Crorepati also completes two glorious decades this year. The first season aired in 2000 and made Amitabh Bachchan the most popular face on television and marked his gargantuan comeback. Deshmukh and Bachchan have worked together in films like Rann and Aladin.

