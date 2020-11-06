Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When a contestant said she doesn't like Amitabh Bachchan for what he did to SRK

Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its 20th year and 12th season with Amitabh Bachchan still hosting the show, with the exception of Shah Rukh Khan sitting on the hot-seat in the third season. Talking of Bachchan and Khan, the dynamic duo has shared space in multiple films in these last two decades.

The first two films that they did together were Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and in both the films, Bachchan was a little harsh on Khan, and this is precisely why a recent contestant was a little upset with the legendary actor. The episode was aired on November 4 and this lady contestant, Rekha Rani, a UPSC aspirant, said how she disliked the actor for being rude and mean to Srk.

Sony TV even shared the promo of the same and you can have a look right here:

If you saw the entire episode, Bachchan first apologised for his behaviour and then jokingly asked her a counter question- "If I talked about Parampara, Prathishta, Anushasan, did I do anything wrong?" Khan and Bachchan, apart from these aforementioned films, have also shared screen space in films like Veer Zaara, Paheli, Bhoothnath, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bhoothnath Returns.

The Angry Young Man of Indian Cinema is now gearing up for films like Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre, and a film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly starring in Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and in Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani's next.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Stylist: Used Brooches, Collar Pins As They Can Be Sanitised

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news