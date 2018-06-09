Kaun Banega Crorepati registrations start with 27.2 Lakh entries

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati has been very high this season. While the opportunity to sit on the hot seat is achieved by a lucky few, the show has changed the fate of people

On 6th June when Amitabh Bachchan beckoned India to answer a question, kickstarting the registrations for the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati at 8:30 pm, just before the launch of Zindagi Ke Crossroads, the show went on to achieve a milestone. Kaun Banega Crorepati clocked in maximum participation over a single question – 27.2 lakh entries from aspirants across the country.

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati has been very high this season. While the opportunity to sit on the hot seat is achieved by a lucky few, the show is synonymous with changing the fate of people who aren’t afraid to use their power of knowledge.

Talking on the development Amogh Dusad, Head - Digital Products at Sony Entertainment Television said, "8:30 pm on 6th June, just before the launch of our show Zindagi Ke Crossroads, saw a record-breaking number being logged in the history of KBC registration and we are hoping that the entire nation continues to participate with the same fervour till 22nd June. Every time we set out with a new season of KBC with certain expectations, we are pleasantly surprised with the growing popularity that the show commands. This year too is no different and it only reinforces the power of knowledge that is waiting to be unleashed."



Kaun Banega Crorepati is a show that redefined the family game show genre on Indian television and is highly popular among the masses. Registrations for this season are open till 22nd June wherein at 8:30 pm a question will be released by Amitabh Bachchan. The mode of registration is to correctly answer these questions via SMS, IVRS or through Sony LIV.

