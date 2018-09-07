Kaun Banega Crorepati's Friday Karamveer - Dr Prakash Amte

television

Tomorrow will be the first Friday of host Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Karamveer episode which will feature social activist Dr Prakash Amte and his wife

Prakash Amte with his wife in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Every Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati will host - 'KBC Karamveer' – individuals whose heroic actions and good deeds have brought about a positive change in the society thereby becoming an inspiration for many. Tomorrow will be the first Friday KBC Karamveer episode with social activist Dr Prakash Amte.

Prakash Baba Amte is a social worker from Maharashtra and is the younger son of Magsaysay awardee Baba Amte. He and his wife, Dr. Mandakini Amte, were awarded the Magsaysay Award for 'Community Leadership in 2008 for their philanthropic work in the form of the Lok Biradari Prakalp amongst the Madia Gonds in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and the neighbouring states of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

He left his M.S. and moved to Hemalkasa to start the Lok Biradari Prakalp in 1973, a project for the development of tribal people, most of whom were the Madia Gond in the forests of Gadchiroli district in 1973. He lived and worked there without electricity, telephone etc. For almost twenty years and at times performed emergency surgical procedures without electricity.

The project transformed into three things: a hospital, Lok Biradari Prakalp Davakhana, a residential school Lok Biradari Prakalp Ashram Shala and an orphanage for injured wild animals the Amte's Animal Park. It seeks to improve health and educational services for tribals in the area.

Hemalkasa lies in a tribal belt and the project provides health care to about 40000 individuals annually. The Lok Biradari Prakalp Ashram School has over 600 students, residents and day scholars.

Kaun Banega Crorepati in its 18th year of existence since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. It's the 10th season this year. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big.

