Kaushiki web show preview: It's not what you see

If you’re one to notice the inspirations that makers of Indian web shows draw from their Hollywood counterparts, Kaushiki — a tale about the lives of six friends and their dark secrets — may remind you of the acclaimed show, 13 Reasons Why. The series kicks off with Kaushiki’s (Sayani Gupta) voiceover, as she describes her hometown, the city of Ahmedabad. This onset is refreshing, giving you a peek into the soul of a city that’s not Mumbai. Kaushiki introduces us to her gang of five. Omkar Kapoor plays the wealthy Maggie, a businessman by profession. But, in order to derive his “kick”, he also moonlights as a drug peddler. However, Maggie is no brat. He loves his family and friends, but isn’t particularly responsible. Writer Shantanu Srivastava instantly earns brownie points for deciding against stereotyping this character, which has only been showcased in limited ways until now.

Dinesh Khaitan aka DK, played by Namit Das, is a stand-up comedian by profession. When he’s not partying, he’s developing new apps with Maggie. He comes across as goofy, but may not be as harmless as he’ll have you believe.

Aditi Goswami (Shruti Srivastava) is an addict, but it’s neither money nor drugs that make her go weak in the knees. Maggie’s love interest, Goswami, has a sinister agenda. Tired of being admonished by her model-sister (Manasi Scott), Nikita Roy Chaudhary (Madhurima Roy) seeks revenge by sleeping with her brother-in-law. Hers is a dual personality. Lastly, Mrityunjay Sharma (Rajeev Siddhartha) is an IIM topper. He starts dating Kaushiki, but, before their relationship can blossom, Kaushiki goes missing. It’s at this point that we learn of Mrityunjay’s real identity, and see his life turn upside down due to his past follies.

Unlike Suparn Verma’s last web show, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai Bro, this one seems promising and piques our interest. He captures the essence of Ahmedabad during Navratri, manages to maintain the pace and give each character space to grow and surprise. Interestingly, writer Srivastava ensures that the plot remains unpredictable. The taut screenplay and crisp editing enhance the experience of watching the show.

What we loved about the series is the patience with which each character has been etched. You know early on that there’s more about their lives than what meets the eye, and all of which you are eager to discover. Four episodes into the show, you still can’t sieve the good from the bad.

Gupta’s act is certainly among the hits of this series. She dishes out a fine performance, and her great looks are only an added advantage. Kapoor doesn’t deliver a memorable performance, while Das emerges as the surprise package. Having slipped into comic roles in the past, it’s refreshing to watch him play the role of a pervert with ease.

Unfortunately, newbies Roy and Srivastava seem to have been introduced to complete the glamour quotient in the mix. Siddhartha, last seen in web show, Romil & Jugal, has yet to prove his mettle. Yet, the Viu series seem to be tailor-made for Gen Y. It’s definitely binge-worthy.

