Kavach Actress Pranitaa Pandit blessed with a baby girl

Earlier, when the "Kasam - Tere Pyar Ki" actress Pranitaa Pandit was asked if she had picked a name, she said, "The only names we have thought is COVID and Quarantine. No, I am just kidding. I believe in akshar, so we have not come up with a name yet, but we have shortlisted a few names and we will decide it after the baby's birth."

Pranitaa had also mentioned that she will take it one day at a time and will enjoy this new phase as it comes. "I don't want to be the supermom, I don't want to be the perfect mom, I just want to be me and want to do whatever I can within my capacity. It's a blank page, I am not expecting anything, I will see how it goes and will take it one day at a time. And I am sure I will do well, I will make some mistakes, but that will be my journey and I choose to enjoy this new phase in my life and that's the only thing I am looking forward to in my life right now," she said. The "Kavach" actress had also mentioned that she is lucky to be living in a joint family where everyone can be equally involved in bringing up the baby. "Bringing up a baby is a full time job and this is where I feel it's not only the parents who bring up a child but it's the entire family. And I am blessed to have a joint family and I live with people who love me and are also looking forward to having a baby. My in-laws are also very excited. So, if you have a family and a full-time job like this, you can distribute it, there is somebody else also to take care of your child and I think that is how it can be well-managed. And as a family, we can make sure that the baby gets all the attention, all the love, and you know everything that they need," she said.

Pranitaa is married to Shivi Pandit. The couple tied the knot six years ago and she shared that because of the lockdown her husband was with her throughout this new phase. "I was initially anxious thinking what a year to choose and I can't celebrate and I am stuck, all these thoughts came to my mind. But at the same time, I believe there is a positive side to it, I got to spend so much time with my family and my husband. He was with me throughout the journey, he has been taking care of me, so it has helped me bond and really enjoyed my pregnancy and our baby who is super special," Pranitaa said.

Heartiest congratulations to the new parents. And a warm welcome to the little one.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news