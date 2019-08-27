Kaveri Priyam: Want a destination wedding in real life

television

Kaveri Priyam also revealed that shooting for the wedding track was one of the most memorable days on set. Being dressed as a bride was like a dream come true for the actress.

Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam)

Popular television show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, a spin-off of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently seeing high octane drama. The makers are all set to treat the audience with the much-awaited wedding of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

Needless to say, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this wedding sequence the grandest one of the season. Be it the preparations to the outfits, to ceremonies, everything in the show has been kept top-notch!

Talking about the sequence, the bride, Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) shared an interesting insight. She said, "The wedding sequence that we are shooting is being given a very grand treatment. I want my real wedding to be just like this one. I would love to have a destination wedding for myself. The only difference here would be that during my wedding my husband and I both will be very happy unlike Kunal and me on the show (she laughs)."

Kaveri also revealed that shooting for the wedding track was one of the most memorable days on set. Being dressed as a bride was like a dream come true for the actress. The wedding affair went on for almost two weeks on the show and we couldn't stop going gaga over their heavy designer outfits.

Coming back to the latest episode, Kunal married Kuhu only after his mother convinced him to do and Mishty knows the truth. What is going to happen next? Will she tell Kuhu the truth? Find out!

