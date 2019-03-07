Kavinder Gupta: Arrest Mehbooba if she supports Jamaat-e-Islami, ban madrasas if spreading terrorism

national

Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has said former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should be arrested for supporting banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Gupta said, "Bangladesh, Afghanistan and other nations banned madrasas because of illegal activities. Similarly, if efforts to spread terrorism are made in Kashmir, they should be banned here too. If Mehbooba ji supports Jamaat-e-Islami, thenÂ she too should be arrested."

Gupta's remark also invoked sharp criticism from former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who quoting Gupta's statement on madrasas said, "And RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots like Gupta here."

The central government had on February 28 banned Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for a period of five years. Both the mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir have disagreed with the decision.

While National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah urged the central government to reconsider the decision, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti warned that banning Jamat-e-Islami will have dangerous consequences.

