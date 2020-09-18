Kavita Kaushik: If a case of a Superstar takes this long, what if something like this happens to us?

A lot of things have changed ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. People had begun to gaze at the Hindi film industry with a critical lens and celebrities were trolled on social media.

Opining on the growing menace of social media and what has happened in Bollywood in the last three months, actress Kavita Kaushik has given an interview to Hindustan Times and spoken about the issues. When asked about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and what happened after the unfortunate incident, this is what she had to say:

"It's been over two months and I'm worried if a case of a superstar is taking this long to reach a conclusion, how much anyone of us can suffer if something like this happen to us." She added, "It started from mental health, then nepotism, insider-outsider debate and now it's drugs."

She continued, "This case is going everywhere, but reaching a conclusion. Kya hamara dhyan baki aur zazoori cheezon se hataya ja raha hai? This case is being politicised right now." The next question was about social media and she stated, "Social media is the worst drug. Look at the language, threats, abuses being hurled at people and random judgements being passed."

She also stated, "Everyone is saying something or the other and changing their words to suit their vested interest. Koi bolta hai Mumbai safe nahi hai, koi kuch aur bol raha hai. We all must protest, seek justice. I also want to know what happened with Sushant but what is this circus happening?"

She also said that she would rather sit at home than signing any show for the sake of it. She said, "I'd rather sit at home and play with my cats than be a part of supernatural shows or shows portraying typical Indian women whose entire life revolves around their kitchen. After doing a show like FIR for eight years, I don't want to be a part of any regressive content. No one has yet offered me anything reasonably interesting, which would coerce me to get ready with my sanitisers, 10 packs of masks, and get going."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Telly Actor Kavita Kaushik Takes On Kangana Ranaut; Supports Hrithik Roshan, Adhyayan Suman

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news