Kavita Krishnamurthy revisits the '90s

Come December 8, Kavita Krishnamurthy will regale fans to those ditties of the '90s that etched for themselves a place in the hearts of music aficionados. "I will sing the popular songs of the era that I had [originally] rendered, apart from paying tribute to all the predecessors I've worked with. I've had the opportunity to work with artistes like Hemant Kumar ji, and with Manna Dey for 18 years across [shows in] India. I've also worked with Lata ji [Mageshkar] and Asha ji [Bhosle], Kishore da [Kumar] and Rafi saab. Then there were Lakmikant-Pyarelal, and from the young generation, AR Rahman and Shankar-Eshaan-Loy. So, this will be a tribute to all the generations."

With fans of the decade ever so eager to be privy to stories pertaining to the veteran musicians, Krishnamurthy is only too eager to let them into her world. "Having worked in the industry for almost 49 years, I want to share some of my thoughts of the [musicians] I've worked with. I will tell the audience why I chose to sing the songs that I did, or share interesting moments from the recordings."

Amidst the debate over the depleting quality of music in the 'remix' era, Krishnamurthy points out that the decade witnessed songs that had a lasting impact on listeners for two primary reasons. "Lyrics played an important part. Also, the songs that succeeded [were dominated by] Indian melodies. A lot of romantic duets were created, and they too stayed with people."

