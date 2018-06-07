Kavita Seth's show gone before the wind. Literally

Kavita Seth cancels Sufi concert as MET department warns of torrential downpour over forthcoming weekend



Kavita Seth

mid-day had previously reported that Kavita Seth was set to pay tribute to her late husband KK Seth via a concert on June 10, a gig that was expected to be special since it would see her collaborate with sons Kavish and Kanishk for the first time.

However, with the MET department indicating that the rains are set to cause havoc over the upcoming weekend, Seth has decided to call off the Sufi concert, Anandotsav — A Celebration Of Life, immediately.

Confirming the news, she tells mid-day, "This concert is close to our hearts as it is a dedication to my husband, who has also been my mentor. The three of us are looking forward to it. But, since Skymet has predicted heavy rains over the weekend in Mumbai, we've decided to postpone Anandotsav. We shall celebrate a beautiful musical evening on July 1 instead."

The concert will see Kavita Seth and her children perform to a playlist that has been curated from the works of Amir Khusro and Kabir & Bulleh Shah. Given her celebrated repertoire in Bollywood, the show will also have a special section that will see her sing ditties like Iktara and Jeete Hai Chal. "Though unfortunate, the delay will give us more time to prepare, so that we can ensure people have a great time."

