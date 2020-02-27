Kay Kay Menon: Film choices don't reflect political view

Kay Kay Menon, who plays one of the protagonists in the upcoming web series, Special Ops, a fictional account of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, says art intends to engage people through storytelling and other forms of performance, and the notion that 'art can change the world' is megalomaniac.

Considering the fact that we are living in a politically sensitive time, does his choice of work reflect his political ideology? "No, it does not reflect in the choice of films or the characters that I have portrayed so far, because my performance has nothing to do with what political ideology I subscribe to. When I act in a film or a show, what matters to me is the story, and whether I am interested in being part of it. I'm not here to propagate or negate political thought. I also think that the whole talk that 'art can change society' is megalomaniac thinking," Menon said.

He said that people tend to confuse art and politics, and the former is only meant to engage people, and tell a story .

