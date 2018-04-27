Kay Kay Menon: I always wanted to shoot in Chambal

Phamous is based in modern-day Chambal, a place notorious for the escapades of dacoits like Phoolan Devi, Paan Singh Tomar, Man Singh and Nirbhay Singh Gujjar



Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Phamous, says he always wanted to shoot a film in the badlands of the Chambal ravines. Kay Kay was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film along with Jimmy Sheirgill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahi Gill and director Karan Lalit Bhutani on Thursday. Phamous is based in modern day Chambal, a place notorious for the escapades of dacoits like Phoolan Devi, Paan Singh Tomar, Man Singh and Nirbhay Singh Gujjar.

When Menon was asked what drew him towards the film, he said: "Earlier, films which were based on Chambal were really good, so I have a superstition... Whenever you make a film on Chambal, it turns out to be really good, and therefore, I think this film is also really good. "I always wanted to shoot a film in Chambal (Madhya Pradesh) and with this film, that wish of mine was fulfilled."

Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen" and Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Paan Singh Tomar", also based in Chambal, both won National Awards. So, when Kay Kay was prodded about "Phamous" in their comparison, the actor said: "We all believe that the way Karan has presented this film is really unique. "I think, there are basically eight to 10 stories in entire universe that are empirical. We represent it in different ways so it is true that if you want to make comparison, then you will find many films like any other."

Jimmy said of his experience of working with debut director Bhatani in "Phamous": "Karan has worked with me as an assistant director in films like 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' (both parts) and 'Bullet Raja'. "While shooting this film with him, I told him one thing that he has his own style. He has earlier assisted Tigmanshu Dhulia. But I told him to retain his own unique style of filmmaking. So he shot this film very differently and he gave it his characteristic touch."

"Phamous" narrates the story of the three lead characters played by Kay Kay, Pankaj and Jimmy, who have to resort to violence to finally find their place in society. The film also features Mahie Gill, Jackie Shroff and Shreya Saran in key roles. It is produced by Raj Khatri, Vidisha Productions and Amitabh Chandra. "Phamous" is set to release on June 1, and will clash with Sonam Kapoor's "Veere Di Wedding" at the box office.