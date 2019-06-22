Kay Kay Menon is all set with his new line up for this Monsoon, Penalty!

bollywood

Kay Kay Menon is once again ready to leave a mark in cinemas with his new film -Penalty - A story of a North-east Indian football player who's fighting day and night with the society in order to achieve his dreams.

Kay Kay Menon

The movie is releasing on 26th July 2019 and trailer will be out on 24th June 2019. Penalty covers all kinds of layers in one single film from negative backlashes, social pressures to a complete change over in one's life. It promises to screen the rollercoaster of emotions in one single flow.

As quoted by Kay Kay Menon himself, "I'm very sure with the character that I'm playing in this movie, my fans will definitely going to love it and hopefully they'll shower the same love for this one as well. I have my own set of audience who has been loyal to me all these years and are right beside me, this one's for them."

The film is under the banner of Rudrakshh Films directed by Shubham Singh, Produced by Nilesh Sakhiya, Ritu Shrivastava & AdityaShrivastava.

Along with Kay Kay Menon, the star casts includes well-known artists like Manjot Singh, Shashank Arora, Lukram Smil, Akash Dabhade, Bijou Thaangjam, Srishti Jain, Ashwini Kaushal, Mohit Nain and others who are making their best appearance in the movie.

One of the crucial part of any movie is the process of Pre-production. Team Penalty has been working efficiently in that area where every step is taken in such a way that it is worthy enough. With a motive to keep the excitement level constant throughout the audience and put their best foot forward to reach the hearts of all the cinema lovers.

The film's success has taken its path already, with its pre-buzz in all the social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and also being featured in various news channels too.

Team Penalty believes that before hitting good numbers in the box office, it's important to achieve quality level of appreciation from the audience. As finally, it's the audience who decide and lead a film from its crux to the peak level.

Surely, this monsoon would be a great treat for all the audience out there, experiencing some good scripts, direction, screenplay, music, etc. overall a full-fledged cinema package for everyone.

