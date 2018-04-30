Kaziranga opens its gates for Priyanka Chopra

On a whirlwind trip to India, Priyanka Chopra to shoot campaign for Assam Tourism in otherwise restricted forest reserve



Even before the latest season of Quantico premiered in the US last Friday, Priyanka Chopra was on her way to India. Her role as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism has required her to dash to the state to shoot for a new campaign. Interestingly, the state government has opened the gates of Kaziranga National Park for the shoot.



A source reveals, "After her arrival in Assam on Saturday, Priyanka kickstarted the shoot in the tea gardens of Jorhat. She even did an impromptu Bihu dance during her visit to one of the schools there. The unit is essentially shooting her experiences as she visits the different parts of the state and will eventually cull out the best portions from the footage."

The source adds that the decision to shoot in the otherwise restricted area of Kaziranga National Park was spurred by the backlash it faced over the BBC documentary, which claimed that the guards in the park follow a 'shoot-at-sight' policy to discourage poaching. "The ad has been structured in such a way that it shows the park as a haven for wild animals. The permission to film at Kaziranga has been sanctioned by the Tourism Board. Special guidelines are being followed; a 10-member-strong crew will have to finish the shoot in two hours."

