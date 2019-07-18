See Photos: Kaziranga tiger escapes flood fury in Assam, takes shelter in shop
The picture of the tiger was shared by Wildlife Trust of India on Twitter. In no time, they went viral on social media
Images of a fully grown tiger "relaxing" on a bed inside a shop in Assam's flooded Kaziranga
National Park has created a buzz on social media and thrown a spotlight on the plight of animals as the state battles the deluge.
The pictures of the Royal Bengal Tiger on the bed at a shop at Harmoti near Bagori range of the World Heritage Site along National Highway 37 on Thursday were widely shared on social media after the Wildlife Trust of India posted it on Twitter.
"The tiger has entered a house and is relaxing on a bed. #AssamFloods bring in unusual guests!" "#JustIn our vet @samshulwildvet is making plans with #AssamForestDepartment @kaziranga_ to tranquilise the #tiger", the WTI said.
#JustIn our vet @samshulwildvet is making plans with #AssamForestDepartment @kaziranga_ to tranquilise a #tiger that has entered a house and is relaxing on a bed! #AssamFloods bring in unusual guests! #Kaziranga Zoom in to see #OMG wish them luck! @action4ifaw @deespeak pic.twitter.com/SX2FoYOB6K— Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 18, 2019
"Our vet @samshulwildvet is on a mission to tranquilise this #tiger to get him out of bed!", the organisation which is cooperating with the state's forest department in the massive efforts to save wildlife during the flood, said in a series of tweets.
Our vet @samshulwildvet is on a mission to tranquilise this #tiger to get him out of bed! Anyone else see the irony? ðÂÂÂ #AssamFlood #Kaziranga âÂÂthis thread is all abput good work done @vivek4wild@action4ifaw @VishalDadlani @deespeak @_AdilHussain @DevrajSanyal + pic.twitter.com/gCrwZtqzcc— Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 18, 2019
Locals told reporters the tiger entered the shop of Rafikul Islam at around 7 am and was noticed relaxing on his bed. Over 95 per cent of the Park is submerged, rendering animals shelterless and forcing them to look for refuge in human habitations.
A shout out to new followers and those following our #AssamFloods #Kaziranga updates, our team is on location w @kaziranga_ & will #waituntildark to give the #tiger a safe passage from the house to the forest. @fayedsouza @protectwildlife @bahardutt @prernabindra pic.twitter.com/rMnFbugcwO— Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 18, 2019
KNP Bagori Range Officer Pankaj Bora, however, said the tiger was not being disturbed and only its movement was being monitored. Forest officials are waiting for the animal to leave on its own. If it doesn't, only then attempts will be made to shift it to a forest.
Several famed one-horned rhinoceros and other animals have reportedly died in the floods that have engulfed vast swathes in Assam's 29 out of 33 districts. Large parts of Manas National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are also submerged, forcing wild animals, including rhinos, elephants, deer and wild boars, to take refuge in artificial highlands constructed within the parks or migrate to the southern highlands of Karbi Anglong hills.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
