KC Tyagi: I do not see anything wrong in Modi performing religious rites

Amid criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi asserted that he does not see anything wrong in it.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said: "PM Modi is a religious man. I do not see anything wrong if he performs his religious rites."

On Saturday, Modi offered prayers for around 30 minutes at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close. The prime minister then went inside a cave near the shrine to meditate. Draped in a saffron shawl, Modi was seen meditating at the holy cave. After spending over 15 hours meditating inside a holy cave in Kedarnath, he visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham' circuit the next day.

Since then, several opposition leaders have been targeting Modi for his visit to the temples, stating that his action was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Criticising opposition parties for colluding ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha results, Tyagi said: "Anti NDA (National Democratic Alliance) front is divided into two camps. One is lead by the Congress party, while the other by Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)."

The JDU leader also contended that the incumbent government does not have any threat from the opposition parties and is set to come back to power with a big win.

When asked about Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's reported recusal from MCC meetings because his minority views were not being recorded, he said: "Difference within the Election Commission is a symbol of freedom and I welcome it."

Tyagi, however, also urged all political parties to press for the constitution of an "independent, autonomous and sovereign" Election Commission after the elections are over.

Commending the EC for conducting peaceful elections in the country, he mounted a scathing attack on TMC and said that the party did not leave a single stone unturned in making allegations against PM Modi. "They used defamatory language against the party as well," he added.

Voting was held in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday for 59 seats - 13 each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

As per the EC, a voter turnout of 62 per cent was registered till 7 pm in the seventh phase. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

