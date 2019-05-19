KCR calls for changes in allocation of coal for power production
It also said Fertilisers Corporation at Ramagundam would start production this year. This was stated by the corporation's officials, according to the release
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday demanded the Centre reduce cost of power production by bringing in changes in the way coal allocations are made.
The chief minister said he would take up the issue with the newly formed government at the Centre soon, according to a release from his office Saturday night. After visiting the power plant being built by NTPC at Ramagundam in the state Saturday evening, Rao held a meeting with officials. He said additional 2,000 MW of power be supplied from NTPC to Telangana in view of growing demand.
"The policy being followed by the Centre with regard to allocation of coal to power plants is not proper. "Coal for Ramagundam NTPC plant is being used by bringing it from Mandakini in Odisha which is at a distance of 950 km, instead of taking coal from Singareni (state-run miner Singareni Collieries) which is nearby. This leads to increase in cost of production," the release quoted Rao as saying. It also said Fertilisers Corporation at Ramagundam would start production this year. This was stated by the corporation's officials, according to the release.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- What after #MeToo? mid-day gathers an update on harassment cases
- Cops end child marriage bid in Thane; groom absconding
- Mumbai: Students from open category protest the Maratha reservation on Carter Road
- Lisa Ray and Tahira Kashyap on loving self after cancer
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Mumbai crime: Two suicides on Friday, both suspicious; Security firm owner found dead in flat
- 'We are being targeted for BMC's negligence'
- A course in cracking the meaning of life
- Not-so-nice side to parlour didi
- Not bending gender norms, just making them more rigid
- The man Chanakya kept for
- Mumbai Food: Dessert in a glass at Liquid Sweet Shop in BKC
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple