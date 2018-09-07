KCR dissolves Telangana Assembly for early polls

national

Governor E S L Narasimhan accepted a resolution of the cabinet recommending dissolution of the Assembly

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao submits to Governor E S L Narsimhan his governmentÃ¢Â€Â™s recommendation for dissolving the Assembly. Pic/PTI

Nearly nine months before its term was to end, the Telangana Assembly was on Thursday dissolved by the Governor on a recommendation by the state cabinet. Governor E S L Narasimhan accepted a resolution of the cabinet recommending dissolution of the Assembly.

He asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his council of ministers to continue in office as caretaker government. Ending the suspense, the state cabinet passed a resolution for dissolution of the Assembly at the meeting held at Pragati Bhavan. Immediately after the cabinet meet that lasted for less than half-an-hour, KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, drove to Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.

Minutes later, a statement was issued from Raj Bhavan announcing that the governor had accepted the cabinet recommendation to dissolve the Assembly. The chief minister presented to the governor the resolution recommending the dissolution of the first Legislative Assembly of Telangana state, said the statement.

Opposition attacks chief minister

Opposition parties hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the early elections move, charging him with indulging in "obfuscation politics" prompted by fears that TRS would be unable to return to power if polls were to be held next year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever