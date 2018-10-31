KC's cagers crowned champions

Oct 31, 2018, 10:20 IST | A Correspondent

The Churchgate side defeated Guru Nanak Khalsa College (Matunga) 45-33 to emerge champions in the District Sports Office-organised basketball tournament held at Indian Gymkhana in Matunga yesterday

KC College

The victorious KC College (Churchgate) basketball team make for a happy picture. The Churchgate side defeated Guru Nanak Khalsa College (Matunga) 45-33 to emerge champions in the District Sports Office-organised basketball tournament held at Indian Gymkhana in Matunga yesterday.

