KDMC: Comply with RTE norms or face permit cancellation

Thirteen schools under the jurisdiction of KDMC have two days to comply with the Right to Education (RTE) norms. The Act makes it mandatory for private schools to provide free stationery and uniforms to students admitted through the process.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has asked schools to follow the rules. Failing to do so would lead to cancellation of the permit for schools, said the KDMC. It had sent several notices to the institutions but none complied, prompting the civic body to issue a final warning.

"We issued final notice on Monday warning them that the school permit will be cancelled if they don't follow the rules within the next two days. The schools must give a refund to the students who have already purchased the uniform. They should give either money or uniforms along with stationery to the others.

In case of non-compliance, we will take strict and immediate action against these schools," said Milind Dhat, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Education, KDMC. Parents of the students, who secured admission in private schools under RTE Act, held protests over the past week after the 13 schools failed to provide free stationery items and uniforms to their wards.

