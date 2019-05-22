KEAM Result 2019 declared online at cee.kerala.gov.in

results

KEAM Result 2019: The results of KEAM 2019 has been declared on May 24 for all the candidates who appeared in the exam. KEAM is a yearly entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses in the state of Kerala. The candidates who have appeared for the exam are required to visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to check their results. Earlier, the answer key of KEAM exam was released on Friday i.e. May 3, 2019. The official answer key has been released by the body and the candidates have cross-checked their answers.

The KEAM exam was conducted on May 2-3 across various centres of the state of Kerala. The exam was conducted to grant admission in courses like medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture, and pharmacy. The result has been announced but the rank and the final list will be announced later. To get the final list and rank, the candidates have to enter their class 12 marks online and then the marks will be normalised. The normalisation will be done on a later date.

Steps to Check KEAM 2019 Results

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link of the result of KEAM 2019.

Enter your log in credentials i.e. roll number and other details as required.

Your KEAM 2019 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the result.

