MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Keanu Reeves' beau reveals why she refuses to dye her grey hair

Updated: Dec 06, 2019, 08:43 IST | IANS | Los Angeles

Alexandra Grant recently took to Instagram and explained to people why she does not dye her grey hair, reports metro.co.uk

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves

"ohn Wick fame actor Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant has opened up on her natural approach to beauty. Alexandra recently took to Instagram and explained to people why she does not dye her grey hair, reports metro.co.uk.

"Wow. Today's news... The numbers are staggering, especially for women of colour. I went grey prematurely in my early 20's...and dyed my hair every colour along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30's I let my hair turn blonde."

"I love and support that every woman can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if women are perishing from beauty standards… then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all women," she wrote.

Many of Alexandra's Instagram followers agreed with her sentiments, including one who commented: "Preach, my silver sister!"

Another admitted: "I love natural grey and I wish my grey would kick in faster. I don't care about aging or gender standards. Most bad comments about my hair length come from men who could go to hell and stay there ."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK